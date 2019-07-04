SAN ANTONIO — Believe it or not, this adoption story begins with a crime.

"In March of 2016, they broke into our house. They took some jewelry. They didn't take anything else other than Teddy," said Anna Prieto.

Teddy was the family dog. And for the Prietos, losing him meant gaining something else later.

"I was like, 'Really, God, we don't have any children, and the only little child I had was Teddy, and now she's gone,'" Prieto said. "I basically turned my question into why did this happen to, 'OK, what is it you are trying to show me?' The minute I changed that question, I had three people within a matter of a week's time confirming that perhaps this was God wanting to bring in a two-legged baby, not just a four-legged baby."

In their fifth week of foster training, with help from the media and San Antonio Police, the Prietos' first miracle came home.

"The last week tha twe were done with our training, the fifth week, she (Teddy) returned home," Prieto said.

"She was definitely our world at that time. She was the only one, outside of my wife and I," Gus Prieto, Anna's husband, added. "She was the only one that would get the attention at home, even sometimes within the family."

But even with Teddy back home and foster training finished, the family with parents in their 40s was still unfinished.

"I just felt that, for us, there was a reason that happened," Anna Prieto said. "People can call it luck, by chance, whatever you want to call it. But we know it was a divine appointment, a divine placement."

So, over the last couple of years, Journey and Destiny, both abandoned at birth, have found their forever home with the Prietos. And Gus and Anna now have their forever family.

"It is the best feeling in the world. Growing up, people dream of becoming doctors and nurses. My dream growing up was to be married to an awesome man, with a family and my own children," Anna Prieto said. "I feel so blessed that I get to be surrounded by three miracles. I feel that motherhood has made me complete, and that my miracle has come true."