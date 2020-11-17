Forever Family: 6-year-old Alicia is looking for a Forever Home

"I like to sing, and I like to dance, and I live to have fun!" exclaimed the energetic foster kiddo.

BANDERA, Texas — Last week we drove into Texas Hill Country to the community of Bandera, and that’s where met six year old Alicia.

She was such the sweetest little girl, and already full of life.

"I like to sing, and I like to dance, and I live to have fun!" exclaimed the energetic foster kiddo. I made her promise that she loves to dance, and we danced together!

Alicia is legally free for adoption, and is dreaming of having her own Forever Home. She’s also excited about Christmas with a doll house, some stuffed animals and an ice cream tea set on her list, though I'm not sure what that last one is.