SAN ANTONIO — While no one can ever truly be prepared to become a foster parent, or any kind of parent for that matter, there are things you can and should do to your home that will go a long way to keeping your foster children safe.

Experts say that among them is double-locking all medicines, covering outlets and storing firearms away.

Watch the video below for more from Vinnie Vinzetta.

RELATED: Forever Family: From heartbreak to blessing, family finds happiness

RELATED: Forever Family: SA Zoo executive director shares his adoption story

RELATED: Forever Family: A discussion with foster care experts from Family Tapestry