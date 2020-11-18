Enthusiastic brothers wishing for a Forever Family this holiday season

The siblings' love for each other is evident and touches the heart.

SAN ANTONIO — Enthusiastic brother combo Jeremy and Ricky are nine and seven years old.

"I keep my brother safe," said big brother, Jeremy. "And sometimes I get to keep him safe," chimed in little brother, Ricky.

These loving brothers said that this holiday season they're hoping for more than just presents under the tree--- they're hoping to have their own ‘Forever Home’.

When asked what questions they have for their future adoptive parents, Jeremy answered, "When they say yes, how many years does it take for them to get me?" The good news is, that it doesn't take very long.

Both boys are gifted and studious with ambitious life goals. When he grows up, Jeremy said that he'd like to be a U.S. Marshal, while Ricky said he wants to be a marine biologist.