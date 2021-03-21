Meet 10-year-old foster child Daniel

This young boy is full of life, loves being a kid and would love even more if he joined a family.

SAN ANTONIO — We had the opportunity this week to meet 10-year-old Daniel, a little boy who is full of life and ready to be loved.

He would do great in a two-parent household, where he's be able to relate to a strong father figure. He's doing well in school, and understands about doing the right things in life. He just needs that Forever Home to help him reach his full potential.

Daniel loves being a kid, and it was real joy to see him just being a kid. He loves all those fun foods like burgers and pizza, but Daniel also told me loves carrots, too!

I had the chance to ask Daniel what it might be like to someday have his own mom and dad, and his response was perfect: "Great!"

He says he would tell any prospective mom and dad that he is doing great at school, and great at home, too. He told me a story that for his recent birthday his friends pushed his head into the cake when he attempted to blow out the candles! He said the vanilla still tasted just as good!