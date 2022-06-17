'Chase your dreams': Boysville alum credits their support for success

Boysville alum ready for next step in young adult life.

SAN ANTONIO — We recently had the chance to meet 20-year-old Kiara. She's a Boysville alum, a Judson Rocket graduate and recently just this spring, a graduate of Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

She obviously is thrilled with all those accomplishments. "It feels great!," she said. "It feels absolutely amazing! I am graduating with a bachelor's in Media Production, and a minor in communications."

Kiara balanced all that during his college career while being a member of the Islanders track and field team. "It feels amazing. It is like I was finally able to go to school, and do what a lot of people in my family never got the chance to do," she added. "I'm doing this for them, for my mom, for my siblings."

Kiara came to Boysville when she was twelve years old. Things were not great in her back then, but with the support of great staff at Boysville, Kiara found the support she needed to take the wonderful life steps that she has.

"They made me feel like I was able to accomplish anything. They have always been there for me. They have been my support system. Anytime I was feeling great or bad about something Boysville has always been that parental figure that I just continuously used throughout my life. They have helped me with lots."