Boysville in need of baby formula

The baby formula shortage is hitting everyone, including local organizations that help infants and toddlers in emergency situations.

SAN ANTONIO — Just like every part of the nation right now, the Boysville Family has been affected by the nation wide baby formula shortage. They've put out a call for anyone who would like to help.

As of Thursday, their emergency shelter for toddlers and newborns was housing twenty children. We spoke with Chief Development Officer Beth Green about the need.

"We get children in at all hours of the days and nights," Beth said. "We have a couple of infants that came in last weekend that needed some or those specialized formulas that is sensitive on their stomachs," she added.

Boysville put out an information email listing which baby formulas are in need.

The infant shelter is in need of SIMILAC SENTIVIE or SIMILAC SENSITIVE PRO baby formula. Many of the babies are using SIMILAC SENSITIVE, ENFAMIL GENTLEASE, or any generic variation of these (e.g. Parent's Choice from Walmart).

"Formula on a daily basis is critical for these children," Green said. "You can't give them cows milk or a 'DIY' or Pinterest type formula for these children. They need that specialized kind of formula that all the nutrients and vitamins. Especially with children coming into care. There are some many times they come into care and they haven't received the proper nutrition."