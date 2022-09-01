Boerne ISD alum supports statewide foster youth with t-shirts

"I see lots of the youth that we wanna take care of, and more and more we just want people to know and be aware."

SAN ANTONIO — The area non-profit, Day 1 Bags, which supports area foster kids joined forces with Boerne ISD to sell t-shirts at the Boerne High School and the Champion High School opening season games last week.

"It is very humbling and it is very beautiful," said alumni and Day 1 Bags Founder Hunter Beaton.

"I see lots of the youth that we wanna take care of, and more and more we just want people to know and be aware."

That message was placed on the t-shirts for sale the week leading up to the respective home openers, and nights of the games.

The shirts were created by a Boerne Greyhounds student who wanted to emphasize the importance of feeling welcomed, especially youth who make their way through the child welfare foster system.

The Boerne schools hosted Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Laredo United South, both of which high rates of youth in foster care.

The T-Shirts read 'When You Are Here You Are Home'.

All the proceeds went directly to the two visiting high schools.

"We want to make sure that these youth are being noticed through foster care awareness", said Hunter.

"It only makes sense that we wanna spread the word, and share with people," he continued. "That's what we are doing. We are building in communities. We are making them and strong and together because along with the competitiveness of the game we can also have love and charity among one another."