Active (almost) teenager hoping for Forever Home

Moses has a warm heart that’s ready to embrace any loving family. He loves sports, the Spurs and Michael Jordan, and he loves skateboarding!

SAN ANTONIO — Twelve-year-old Moses is an energetic preteen who is constantly on the go! He’ll turn thirteen sooner than later, and is still hoping to find his Forever Family.

"For my family I want a baby sister, and brothers and sisters," said Moses.

He’s a sweet little boy who would not doubt flourish and blossom, even more than he already has, in a stable home. Moses told me that he wants people to know that he respects people, that he helps people, and that he shares.