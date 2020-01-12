Active (almost) teenager hoping for Forever Home

SAN ANTONIO — Twelve-year-old Moses is an energetic preteen who is constantly on the go! He’ll turn thirteen sooner than later, and is still hoping to find his Forever Family.
"For my family I want a baby sister, and brothers and sisters," said Moses.
He’s a sweet little boy who would not doubt flourish and blossom, even more than he already has, in a stable home. Moses told me that he wants people to know that he respects people, that he helps people, and that he shares.
The kid has a warm heart that’s ready to embrace any loving family. Moses loves sports, the Spurs and Michael Jordan, and he loves skateboarding! If you’d like to learn more about Moses, contact Family Tapestry at familytapestry.org.