15-year-old Michael loves music, loves hoops and would love to join a home | Forever Family

Miguel is currently living in a residential children's home in the Houston area.

SAN ANTONIO — We recently had the opportunity to meet 15-year-old Miguel. He told me basketball is his favorite sport, but he also buried the lead! Watch this video clip! The kid has got hoops skills!

We also spent some time getting to know the infectious teenager, who said he's a huge music lover.

"It doesn't matter what type, I just love music," he said. "I can get into country, hip pop, pop, all kinds of stuff."

And when it comes to wanting his own Forever Family, I asked Miguel: What would he would want people to know about him?

"When they actually get to know me, you know how people on paper it is different from you actually getting to know them?" he said. "If they actually get to know me, I'm much more different from what they say in the papers because I've change lots more,"

I asked him exactly how he's changed, and he offered this thought:

"Me doing bad things, and not doing it anymore," Miguel said. "That type of stuff."

Miguel told me that having his own Forever Family would change his life lots.

"It would make me happier, and make me feel like I belong somewhere," he said.

Miguel added that he is sensitive and protective, and that people will have to just get to know him better. Miguel is currently living in a residential children's home in the Houston area. He spends time with his mentor weekly which includes going to church every Sunday.