Sisters looking for a forever family to adopt them together

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — As a young child, being separated from your biological parents and entering into foster care can be confusing and even traumatizing. But having a sibling by your side can be a bit of added comfort during the process.

That's the case for 6-year-old Nadia and her sister, 5-year-old Heavenly. The two are absolute sweethearts and even think of themselves as Elsa and Anna from "Frozen."

KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with the sisters at the Powder Room Blow Dry Bar, a beautiful shop in Liberty Hill great for weddings, parties or any daily occasion when you need a pick-me-up.

The girls currently live in a foster home in Houston and traveled several hours to be featured in this Forever Families segment.

They love to dress up, go to church and have dance parties.

The sisters' caseworker, Jessi Sternat, is hopeful that they will find the right family to support their needs.

"It's very important that they do stay with each other because they love each other. That sibling bond is something I do not what to break," Sternat said. "Their forever home needs to be someone who can work with all the therapies they have in place, give that one-on-one attention and be that support that these girls need."

Nadia and Heavenly also have another sister who has been adopted by a separate family. They would love to be able to stay close with her in their new forever home.

To learn more about Nadia and Heavenly or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.