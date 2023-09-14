Young Central Texas couple shares experience fostering several children over the years

There's a great need for foster parents in Central Texas, to help provide a little comfort for children as they are entering into foster care.

LEANDER, Texas — Jon and Sarah Vineyard first met in the 8th grade and started dating. Staying together over the years into adulthood, they are now happily married as a young couple in Leander.

During their marriage, the two have fostered six children, adopted one and had one of their own.

"Every time a child comes to live with us, we assure them this is a safe space. You will be safe here," Sarah Vineyard said.

She said she first learned about fostering through her parents. Overall, they adopted over 30 children throughout her childhood.

"My parents first started fostering when I was a teenager, and Jon and I met in 8th grade so he got to experience that with us," she said.

Jon Vineyard said he is able to see the gradual and subtle impacts that fostering has on these children during a traumatic time in their lives.

"It's the way they start progressing in school. It's the way they stop having nightmares. It's the way you can see their shoulders drop. More relaxed. There's no big giant thing where you're like, 'OK, they're going to be fine! The whole trajectory will change.' No, that's not going to happen. It's going to happen a little bit at a time," Jon Vineyard said.

Sarah Vineyard said the process to be licensed as foster parents is extensive, but it can depend when it comes to timing.

"It can take 3 to 6 months, depending how much time you put into the classes and getting all the requirements completed. But it's so very worth it in the end," Sarah Vineyard said.

