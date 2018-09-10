SAN ANTONIO — An unsolved murder still haunts a family two years later.

On Monday, the family of Isaac Orosco remembered the life of the young man. They met at his final resting place on what would have been his 23rd birthday. On July 28, 2016, police say the future Marine was shot and killed outside of his apartment off Northwest 410 and Crossroads.

His grieving mom, Janie Esparza, believes her son was targeted, and just wants justice.

"There are so many questions, the who, the why," she said. "It is just something that haunts me for two years. It just haunts me. I will never be able to be at rest, until I find out who did this."

Investigators don't have many leads. But they have released surveillance video of an SUV with someone inside that is linked to the murder. If you know anything, contact SAPD Homicide at 210-207-7635.

