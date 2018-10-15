The family of 11-year old Andrew Alcorta, who was killed in a car crash, will say their final goodbyes this week. San Antonio Police said his mother's boyfriend Randy Perez was driving drunk.

Alcorta was in the car with his two older brothers and their mother. As of Sunday, they are all out of the hospital.

His older sister Erica Trevino still can't believe the news.

"I wish he was here instead of where he really is at, she said. "He was a little boy that touched everybody's life."

Alcorta was in the car with his family back on October 6 heading northeast on Loop 410. According to police, the driver, Perez, was driving drunk and drove off the road and down an embankment. The 11-year-old was the only one who didn't survive.

"This is wrong to have an 11-year-old taken away from his family at such a young age," she said. "It is not very right. I don't want him gone. I just want him here with me. I wish I could change back the hands of time, and have him here."

Perez was arrested. The family, like Juan Trevino, just wants to know what happened.

"My question is, did he fall asleep behind the wheel?" he said. "Did he do it on purpose, was it out of drunk rage or something? I just want to know if it was an accident."

Perez is charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault. Alcorta's viewing and prayer service is Monday, followed by his burial on Tuesday.

The family also has a GoFundMe account.

