SAN ANTONIO — Comfort is something to count on when you have someone to count on. In the Rodriguez family, that person was Mary Lou.

"You never heard 'No' from her. She was the tia to be around with," said her sister, Martha Carrillo. "She was up for anything you wanted to do, whether it was dancing, or coming and cooking anything. You would never hear her say 'No.'"

Carrillo said she spoke to her sister every day, until Saturday.

"We were just so close. Very close. She had so much ahead of her," she said. "Just couldn't believe it was happening to us."

Carrillo was the last of her family to see Rodriguez alive. She says she babysat her sister's three children Friday night.

She sensed something was wrong when her brother-in-law, Enrique Perez, picked up the kids the next morning.

"I asked where she was," Carrillo said. "He was like, 'Oh, she's over there mad.'"

Hours later, Carrillo learned the couple had gotten into an argument. Her sister was nowhere to be found, so she filed a missing persons report.

"I went around the neighborhood looking for her, to see if I could find her. Because supposedly she ran off—no shoes, no phone, no nothing," she explained. "That right there was like, 'No, something's going on.'"

Carrillo's concern was rooted on Perez's dark history.

"He would hit her, but it never crossed our mind that he would do this to her because he loved her," she said. "It was the jealousy."

Investigators say Enrique Perez admitted to killing Mary Lou Rodriguez, and led police to her body in Lampasas County Tuesday. At 3 a.m. Wednesday, Carrillo received the call no sister wants to hear.

"We don't know how we're gonna go forward," said Carrillo.

Hours later, police announced the body found was Mary Lou.

Today, Carrillo looks after the three children without a mother. While Mary Lou has been found, her family is still searching everywhere for comfort.

The Family Violence Prevention Services hotline is available for anyone experiencing domestic violence. They can be contacted at (210)733-8810.