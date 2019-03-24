SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — While the nation makes a promise to remember those who sacrificed it all, many of the heroes who served from Vietnam to World War II aren't laid to rest yet.

But the Defense POW/MIA is working actively to find as many of them as possible and bring them home, and on Saturday officials provided updates to loved ones hoping for answers and closure.

Around 450 Texans got updates on about 200 cases. The DPAA has 720 people researching, making field visits, collecting DNA samples and working to get answers about more than 82,000 people still unaccounted for.

John "Jack" Bower said his uncle and namesake, John Calhoun Bower, is one of them.

"He’s a deep-water casualty, and the odds of them ever finding his aircraft or at least in this part of time is very remote. I understand that, but it was a great comfort; the crew of the RV Petrel, or the research vessel Petrel, found the Hornet fairly recently," Bower said. "They announced it in January, so I feel like we’ve got kind of a home."

The DPAA estimates around 34,000 fallen heroes could be recovered using new technology and DNA samples from relatives.

"Time and generations don't heal the loss," said DPAA Director Kelly McKeague. "Decades may pass. Siblings, spouses, parents may have passed. But it's as important to the next generation of family members."

To learn more about or get in contact with the DPAA, click here.