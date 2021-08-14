Community rallies at plate sale after fire destroys San Antonio restaurant, killing owner Sergio Salcedo

“If my dad is looking from heaven, he’d be proud of everybody helping,” Ana Salcedo said. Another sale will be held where Sergio's Molino stood, and you can donate.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been almost 2 weeks since Ana Salcedo’s dad Sergio Salcedo died in a fire in his restaurant, Sergio’s Molino.

“I think if my dad is looking from heaven, he’d be proud of everybody helping,” Ana Salcedo said.

The west side restaurant caught fire early August 1st. Two others were inside at the time but were rescued before the heat got too intense. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.

“It’s very hard because on top of having the restaurant that was my house for my childhood, we lived here all my life. So, every time I pass by, I cry,” Salcedo said.

Now, that community restaurant, and childhood home has been demolished by the City of San Antonio after the fire caused major damage. The Salcedo says they’re left to pick up the more than $70,000 bill.

“Just looking at it, it’s terrible because all of my dad’s hard work just vanished, and now they demolished it. It’s heart breaking, very heartbreaking,” Salcedo said.

To raise some of that money the family is doing what they say their father would have, and selling food at the same place where the restaurant used to stand.

“We have chicken plates with rice, beans, potato salad, bread, jalapeno, and a soda for $10,” Salcedo said.

With the help of their community, the chicken plates have been flying off of the table.

“Oh my gosh it helps tremendously. It does,” Salcedo said.

Sergio Salcedo was known for his work in the community feeding the homeless that stopped by. His family knows he’s smiling down happy at how his community is now helping them.

“I think he would be proud of us, and proud of the whole community for everybody coming and supporting us,” Salcedo said.