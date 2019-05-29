SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is shattered after a fight between two sisters-in-law escalated into a deadly shooting.

Jaime Teneyuca is struggling to explain to his four children why their mother is not coming home.

"To them, they don't understand where mom is," Teneyuca said. "The babies don't even understand what death is."

Teneyuca said his wife, Nereida Tagle, was visiting her niece last Thursday when they ran into Tagle's sister-in-law.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Tagle and her sister-in-law, who has not been identified, started fighting in the front yard. The dispute continued inside a home on the 1000 block of Grand River Street. At some point, the sister-in-law grabbed a gun and shot the Tagle in the chest, killing her.

Teneyuca said there has been a lot of speculation about what exactly happened in those final moments.

"It wasn't just one-on-one, it was three on one," Teneyuca said. "And it had to escalate to someone pulling out a weapon and shoot."

Teneyuca said his focus right now is how he's going to raise his four children without their mother. "I do want justice and I want whatever's done right because it's not fair," he said. "I want my babies to have a place where they can go and say, 'I didn't know mom that much, but I have a place to go visit her.' That's it."

The family has a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. You can find it here.

No charges have been filed yet. San Antonio Police said they are still investigating the case.

