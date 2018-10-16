SAN ANTONIO — "It's been six months. To me, it's inhumane for someone not to come forward. It hurts, it really hurts,” Gomez’s son said.

Heartbreak and anger. The Gomez family says they have been living a nightmare for months hoping someone would come forward to put the killer of Isaias Gomez behind bars.

Iin the early hours of Sunday, March 25, their lives changed forever when their father, and brother, Isaias Gomez, was struck by another driver near the intersection of Culebra and Glenwick, according to San Antonio Police. Police said the driver failed to render aid, leaving Isaias to die alone at the scene. He was 44 years old.

"He always made sure we had food on the table, clothes on our back. He was the definition of what a father should be,” Gomez’s son explained.

Since then, the family has been left with one question. Why the driver didn't stop?

They're now dealing with the anger and grief that Isaias' death could have been prevented.

"The person I wish I could talk to is my dad, but he's not here for that,” explained the younger Gomez.

The Gomez family and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are now asking for the public's help with any information that might lead them to driver who fatally struck Isaias. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for tips that can lead to the arrest of those responsible. You can call (210) 224-STOP or submit a tip on their website.

