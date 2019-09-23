SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, families of murdered loved ones gathered for peace and justice. The service was not just a time for comfort, but was also a time to hear from law enforcement.

San Antonio's chapter Parents Of Murdered Children put on the event, which was part of National Day of Remembrance.

Genevieve Rubio and Lori Rocha were at the service. Both of the mothers lost their sons. Rubio's son Joe Manuel Soto was killed two years ago. He was found dead in a truck.

It happened on April 9, 2017 around 3 a.m. on the south side. SAPD was dispatched to the 4000 block of Moss Spring for shots fired in the area. No victims were found in the neighborhood.

Police then received calls regarding gunshot victims at South Park Mall. When they arrived, they found several men inside a truck who had been shot.

Three victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene. His killer hasn't been caught.

"It is the hardest thing anyone can go through being a mother," she said.

RELATED: SAPD looking for suspects in 2017 shooting; 1 killed, 3 injured at prom after-party

Lori Rocha doesn't know who killed her son, Aaron.

"How can you put rest in peace next to your child's name?" she said. "Who wants to do that?"

Just two days after Thanksgiving, Aaron was killed in a road-rage shooting. Rocha said her son was riding in the passenger seat of his friend's car heading down Huebner Road between NW Military and Lockhill Selma when a passenger from another car started shooting. To this day, there have been no arrests or leads.

"To us, it is like yesterday that we lost our child," Rocha said. "It may be old news to everyone else, but it isn't to us. It is very important we get justice for our children."

RELATED: SA mother hosting tribute for son, other unsolved murder victims

RELATED: Grieving mother honors son's memory with random acts of kindness

RELATED: One year later, Rocha family still seeking justice for loved one's killer

Another family is seeking justice for Adrian Mata. Last year, on September 22, Bexar County Sheriff Deputies showed up to the Walzem Mobile Home Park at Paradise Road near Gibbs Sprawl. It was around 10 p.m. that night, when deputies found Adrian on the ground. He was left for dead, after being shot multiple times.

RELATED: 'I lost a piece of me that I will never get back.' Family of man shot 14 times seeks justice

His mom, Natasha Mata said she wants peace. "I want them to pay for what they did," she said.

Mata said she won't stop fighting for justice. "It hurts everyday," she said.

All three mothers beg anyone with information to come forward.

"I will continue this fight as long as it takes," Rocha said.

If you have any information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers, or the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.