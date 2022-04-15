For one family, Easter camping at Woodlawn Lake keeps loved ones memories alive

For many families, overnight camping on Easter weekend is about passing down the tradition. For Fred Garcia, it’s also about honoring his late wife and brother.

SAN ANTONIO — Fred Garcia wasn’t planning on camping overnight this year. After losing his wife three and a half years ago and his older brother in January, he said it was hard for him to want to do anything.

But when he drove past Woodlawn Lake Park Thursday afternoon, he noticed the spot his wife helped pick out hadn’t been marked off. He called his nephews and made the last minute decision to carry on the tradition.

“We got the spot, the tables and everything, so we got lucky again,” he said. He mostly wanted his nephews to have fun and enjoy the camping experience. They stayed overnight Thursday, and while his 10-year-old nephew Edgar Garcia, said it was a relaxing night, Fred remembers it differently.

“Cold, real cold, I need to catch up on my sleep because I didn’t sleep last night, it was too cold,” he said.

Still, he said it was worth it to see his nephew having fun and spending Friday morning riding bikes with his two friends.

Like many other campers, Garcia spent Friday afternoon over the grill. His family plans to camp out until Sunday.

This is the first time in two years the city lifted their 11 p.m. curfew to allow for overnight camping due to pandemic restrictions.

People started saving their spots as early as 6 a.m. Thursday morning on a first come, first serve basis.

Garcia hopes to be able to do the same next year to honor his wife’s memory.