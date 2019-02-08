SAN ANTONIO — With San Antonio continuing to endure typically scorching South Texas heat – as well as the city’s first 100-degree day of 2019 – you'd be forgiven for dreaming of cooler fall and winter days, holidays preparations and bundling up with some hot chocolate.

Here's something else to look forward to as we wait for the dog days of summer to simmer out: An open-air ice-skating rink that will set up shop in downtown's Travis Park a few months from now, courtesy of the Rotary Club of San Antonio.

Dubbed by the organization as "The Coolest Place in Town," Rotary Club San Antonio President Brandon Logan said the rink will open the first week of December and run through the first week of February.

"We want people that have never been outside of San Antonio to get the experience of a real winter," Logan said. "(We're) really locally focused on how we can improve the winter experience for San Antonians."

While the rink won't quite reach Rockefeller Center-level size, there will be plenty of reasons to go more than once. Along with concessions, Logan said they are partnering with the city to organize movie nights at the rink, as well as daily themes such as "Military Monday" allowing military members to skate for free.

"We're placing it in the city's center on purpose, so that everyone can enjoy it," he said. "We're hoping it becomes a longstanding tradition."

Below is a full rendering of what the rink will look like, provided by the Rotary Club.

Courtesy / Rotary Club of San Antonio