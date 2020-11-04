SAN ANTONIO — With fitness centers closed across the city and San Antonians having to adjust their exercise habits, one family took it a step further and put the "work" into "workout."

Ralph Aleman had access to some extra wood, so he brought some home in the back of his pickup truck recently and he and his son got to work. The result? A DIY gym so Ralph's daughter, Jade, can continue working out while practicing social distancing.

"Maybe it's not a corporate setup made from steel, but hey, this backyard setup made from wood is getting the job done," Ralph said.

"I know my dad is very handy with stuff, so I knew he could figure something out," Jade added. "But it turned out way better tan we really thought."

It's almost enough for her to cancel her gym membership!

