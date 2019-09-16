If you're looking to add a little Disney magic to a child's bedtime routine, the company has launched a "Disney Bedtime Hotline" where you can hear six special messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.
For the second year in a row, fans and families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and sign up for a one-time text.
With 77 percent of parents exhausted from putting their children to bed, Disney is hoping to make the routine a little easier, the press release says.
The company has also released a "Bedtime Adventure Box" that has pajamas, card games, books, stickers and more.
If you're interested in learning more about the hotline or bedtime bundles, you can visit Disney's website.
