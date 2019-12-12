SAN ANTONIO — A beloved legally blind San Antonio man was hit by two cars. Daniel Lopez died from his injuries over the weekend. One of the drivers who hit the 48-year-old didn't stop.

For five years, Lopez worked at San Antonio's Lighthouse for the Blind.

CEO Mike Gilliam said Lopez is deeply missed. "He was one of our brothers," he said. "He was a family member. It is tough."

Lopez was legally blind and would sit at a sewing machine. He would help make combat shirts for the Army. He was part of the 400-member workforce---half of whom are blind.

"He was more than just a person who was blind who worked here everyday," Gilliam said. "He was really committed, passionate and cared about the job."

The 48 year old died over the weekend, after being on life support for several days. On Friday, November 22, as he was on his way home after work, Lopez was hit by two cars. He was crossing the street after getting off the bus at San Pedro and Hildebrand. It happened before seven in the evening. Lopez's brother Roger said one of the drivers stopped. However, the other just kept going and left him for dead.

"The past two weeks have just been a living hell for myself and my family," Roger said. "It just enrages me in the inside. Why would you do that to my brother? Why would you leave him in that condition? All you had to do was stop."

The Lopez family is desperate for answers.

"We never never thought this would actually happen," Roger said. "The day we got that phone call was just devastating. We just want to find closure for my brother to find out exactly what happened."

Roger said investigators did get surveillance video from a business in the area. However, he said they're having a hard time making out the license plate of the vehicle.

On Thursday, Lopez will be laid to rest. The family asks you to contact San Antonio Police if you know anything.

