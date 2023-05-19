'This is all we have of my son' | Birthday balloon release honors man who was killed while riding his bike

No arrests have been made in the death of Geoffrey Shafer, a loving son, father and uncle. His loved ones gathered on what would have been his 39th birthday.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a San Antonio man hit and killed while riding his bike is demanding justice.

On Friday, Geoffrey Shafer’s parents, sister, and nephews visited the makeshift memorial at the entrance of the Creekside neighborhood to celebrate what would have been his 39th birthday.

Shafer died on the night of Sept. 21, 2022, after a car heading southbound on Culebra and Arcadia Creek slammed into him.

Paula Shafer exclaimed, “Happy Birthday Geoffrey,” as she and other family members released dozens of orange balloons into the air.

Paula said orange happened to be her son’s favorite color.

“I wish he was here. Instead this is all we have of my son besides our memories,” Paula said. “He was one of a kind. He had the best laugh the cutest smile.”

Paula remembers Geoffrey as the “bike man.”

“When he wasn’t riding a 10-speed bike he was working on them,” she said.

Paula said Geoffrey was riding his bicycle to see his girlfriend and said he’d be right back. But he never returned. Around 9:45 p.m. is when police say the tragedy unfolded.

Police discovered the suspect vehicle just two blocks way.

Paula remains haunted by the moment when she learned about what had happened and seeing images of her son’s green mangled bike in the middle of the road.

“I’d seen it on my phone and said that’s my son, that’s my son’s bike,” Paula said. “I went to the police station and told them I think that’s my son.”

No arrests have been made in Geoffrey’s death.

Paula is hoping San Antonio police accelerates the process of ensuring their son’s story makes the Crime Stoppers list of unsolved crimes in an effort to amplify awareness about the tragedy.

“I want justice, I really want justice. I hope the person that hit him never gets a good night’s sleep.”