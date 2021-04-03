'I want a family who can love me for who I am.' | Central Texas boy searches for his Forever Family

Quimonie is a smart, well-rounded kid who wants a loving family with siblings and a dog.

AUSTIN, Texas — It starts with yes or no. Then a few words and laughs. Finally, a full blown conversation. It does not take long for kids like Quimonie to open up and let their personalities shine through.

Trust is important to them. After all, they have not had an easy go at life. Yet, it doesn't stop them from being the best versions of themselves.

Quimonie is a sweet, caring and talkative teen with a ton of interests.

"I like to hang out with friends or family. I like to play with animals. I like to watch movies. I like to go outside and play basketball. I love going to school," he told KVUE's Tori Larned.

The 14-year-old is always asking how others are doing before they can even ask how he is doing. His CASA advocate, Francine Vandergraff, said his compassion is her favorite thing about him.

"So thoughtful. So generous. So caring. Always thinking about other people," Vandergraff said.

Quimonie is such a well-rounded 14-year-old and he really opened up to me during this week's #ForeverFamilies. I can't wait to share his story on @KVUE #DaybreakATX tomorrow morning and help him get #adopted. Make sure to watch and share! pic.twitter.com/WvMxeCQW2J — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) March 3, 2021

Quimonie's relationships are very important to him, especially when it comes to his family.

"I want to love a family that can give me the respect I need. I want a family who can love me for who I am. I want a family who could take care of me when I go to college. I want a family who can provide me with what I need. I want a family who can hold me when I cry or if I have a bad dream. I want a family that can hug me if I have a bad day or if I need a hug," he said.

Quimonie will do well in a home experienced with transitioning children from residential treatment centers. He requires educational support and will benefit from a parent who will help him with his homework and give him encouragement.

Quimonie is incredibly focused in school. He says he has A's, but occasionally will get a B. His favorite subjects are math and science.

Quimonie would do well with parents who are patient and trauma-informed, and who will give him one-on-one attention. The family should be willing help him keep his relationships with his biological extended family members.

To learn more about Quimonie or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Partnerships for Children will be celebrating its 17th birthday with Amplify Austin on March 4th by kicking off their newest program 'Kids in a New Groove.' PFC has also been chose as the first leg of the Reissa Relay, which means $2,000 in donations are being matched by the Reissa Foundation between 8-9 a.m.

To donate, head to partnershipsforchildren.org.