SAN ANTONIO — It's been three years and no arrests have been made.

On November 26, 2016, Aaron Rocha was in the passenger seat of his friend's car. Aaron's mother said they were near the intersection of Lockhill Selma and Huebner Road when someone shot him in the head. Police said Aaron Rocha was the victim of road rage.

"He was my boy, my only son," Lori Rocha said. "His life mattered. He matters."

On Sunday, Lori and her loved ones stood at the same intersection with signs and photos of Aaron in hand. She refuses to let people forget her son's face. She knows someone out there saw something.

"Those tips that they're withholding mean everything to our family, to bring justice for my son," Lori said. "It's time to come forward and do the right thing."

Lori said she understands witnesses may be afraid to come forward. She wants to remind them they can remain anonymous. "Don't cover for somebody who took an innocent life," she said.

Investigators believe the suspects were driving a vehicle similar to a Toyota Camry.

"I feel now how I did the day I found out; it doesn't get any easier," Lori said. "Being unsolved on top of that, it's an everyday thought."

Aaron's grandmother, Cecilia Allen, wants stronger punishment for road rage. She said losing your temper can end up costing someone their life. She doesn't wish this pain on anyone. "They not only murdered him, they robbed the whole family," Cecilia said. "I can forgive them, but I can't forget it."

If you know anything about Aaron Rocha's murder, contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. You can remain anonymous and could possibly receive a $5,000 reward.

