SAN ANTONIO — Downtown San Antonio’s newest attraction is just a week away from opening its doors, but KENS was able to get a sneak peek on Friday at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

There’s plenty to do and see at the attraction, including a miniature replica of the Alamo City that is made up of no less than 1.5 million bricks displaying some of the city’s biggest landmarks. There’s also a 4-D cinema, two interactive rides and, of course, more Legos than you could ever hope to have at your disposal to build with.

Just make sure not to step on any pieces barefoot.

LEGOLAND opens on April 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now for $22.