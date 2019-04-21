SAN ANTONIO — For most churches, Easter Sundays are packed from wall to wall with kids in search of eggs, and families in search of fellowship and messages of hope.

Live The Life Church invited KENS 5 to catch a sneak peak of their Easter Sunday preparations. Pastor Bronson Caddell said the experience would be bigger than any they’ve ever hosted, the theme being Jurassic Easter.

Caddell passionately shared the hidden message within the holiday.

“Easter is all about Easter eggs and finding that surprise,” he said. “Jesus Christ was in the tomb. He was hidden, but Mary and Mary Magdalene found an empty tomb just like finding that egg. They found that surprise, where Jesus Christ is still alive.”

A group of volunteers led by Caddell organized an Easter egg hunt behind the church with hundreds of candy-filled dinosaur eggs. Kids exploded from the tent surrounded by their inflated prehistoric pals and gathered as many eggs as they could before the hunt was complete.

Live The Life Church is located at 5595 E. U.S. Hwy 87 and meets Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. For more information about their services, programs, and youth activities, click here.