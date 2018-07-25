The search is over for victims in the deadly San Marcos apartment fire but the grief has just begun.

As some students try to get things back to normal following an apartment fire in San Marcos, the lives of other families have been changed forever.

Sophomore David Guerra lost nearly everything in the Iconic Village Apartment fire.

“I’m just thankful that people were banging on my window,” said Guerra, who was able to recover his snake tank on Wednesday after search crews allowed him inside his burned apartment.

Guerra said that he has a personal connection with one of the victims who didn’t make it out. While none of those victims have been officially identified, family members have been taking to Facebook to confirm that their family members were victims.

Two of them were from the San Antonio area.

Family and friends of Dru Estes confirmed his passing on a GoFundMe page dedicated to his family. Estes’s personal Facebook page is now a memorial page in remembrance of the student who once attended Roosevelt High School.

Belinda Moats is also unaccounted for. Her aunt took to Facebook to remember her niece as “a wonderful, caring person with a beautiful soul full of nothing but love.”

Moats went to Carrizo Springs High School.

Now, Guerra and his classmates will have to adjust to their new normal, and residents in building 100 of Iconic Village Apartments are now being allowed to move back in.

