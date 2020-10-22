'We don't want to just leave them like that' | Pastor clears trash at homeless camp

Pastor Jimmy Robles and members of his church have taken it upon themselves to feed the homeless. Then, they haul away all the trash they can find.

SAN ANTONIO — A pastor with a passion for helping the homeless got to work when he noticed garbage piling up. Now the City of San Antonio is pitching in to cover the cost.

The dumpster at Last Chance Ministries is packed full of trash that doesn't belong to the church.

"We picked up 80, 90 bags," said Pastor Jimmy Robles.

Robles said the trash came from underneath the bridge near the Bexar County Jail, where the homeless are surrounded by garbage.

He said people with good intentions are part of the problem.

"All these ministries they want to come out and feed and this is the trash they leave behind," Robles said.

For the past several weeks, Robles and members of his church have taken it upon themselves to feed the homeless. Then, they haul away all the trash they can find. They work with the homeless and pile dozens of bags onto his trailer.

"People can say, well just leave it there, but I just can't see them eating around all that trash," Robles said.

But this act of service is costing the church. Robles said extra trash pickups run them about $100 a week.

"You're looking at maybe $800 so far on the trash that doesn't belong to me," Robles said.

On Monday, Robles reached out to the City of San Antonio for help. He's not sure why officials have let this trash pile up.

"We don't want to just leave them like that," Robles said. "We don't know what the issue is with the city or what's going on."

The next day, Solid Waste Director David Newman responded to Robles. He said this is the first time the problem has been brought to their attention.

"The Solid Waste Department had not received any complaints or calls for service," Newman said. "We spoke to Pastor Robles today and developed a plan for clearing trash in this area."

Robles said they came to an agreement. He said his church will continue to clear the trash and the city will now pay for it.