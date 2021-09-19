San Antonio church preparing to host refugee family from Afghanistan

What initially began as a donation drive for a non-profit group turned into providing a home for a family set to arrive in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A local church is preparing to welcome a family fleeing turmoil in Afghanistan.

Gateway Fellowship Church in Downtown is collecting supplies to set up an apartment for a family seeking help in the Alamo City.

“Whenever we did hear about the things going on in the country of Afghanistan, it really did break our hearts,” Jonathan Gann is the pastor at Gateway Fellowship Church in Downtown, holding services at the Magik Theatre.

Gann says what initially started as a donation drive for the San Antonio Center for Refugee Services turned into something special.

“Our church decided hey, let’s even step it up and let’s see how we can come alongside this organization and completely take a whole apartment and completely furnish it to make sure they have everything they need,” Gann said.

Kayla Orozco is a congregant who was helping gather supplies for the family’s apartment.

“Bed frames and mattresses, dishes and pots and pans, just kind of the basics and essentials that are needed,” Orozco said.

Orozco and her church are hoping to give the family—who is set to arrive in November—a warm welcome.

“My spirit is really excited to be able to see the needs around us, and you know, physically help them out,” Orozco said.

Pastor Gann says he’s excited to help the family both physically and spiritually.

“To be able to do this is just pure joy, [our motto is] 'love finds a need and meets it' and we stand by that because there’s so many opportunities to show the love of Christ through all of it,” Pastor Gann said.

A list of supplies needed can be found on the church’s Facebook page.