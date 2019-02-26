SAN ANTONIO — There is new information in a scandal rocking a megachurch in San Antonio. Lead Pastor Ed Newton of Community Bible Church gave a tearful message on Sunday. He had learned a former employee admitted to inappropriate behavior with boys in the church.

"Lift this weight," he said. "God, we pray for the perpetrator. God, may it never happen again."

As of Monday, police had not released the name of the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

According to police, the man told investigators he was texting young boys from the church via Snapchat.

"My heart aches for the victims from that perspective. Because, that is my primary perspective," Newton said. "Any violation of a person's innocence is not only a sin, but it is a crime."

A part-time employee who worked with middle and high school students told an executive pastor, last week, he had inappropriately contacted juveniles. According to police he said it was eight boys via Snapchat. One victim is believed to have had limited physical contact with the man.

"It is beyond an incident," Pastor Newton said. "It is a tragedy."

Pastor Newton not only addressed his congregation, he also reached out on the church's website.

"Prior to hiring this person, our church conducted a full background investigation, references were interviewed and numerous interviews of the potential employee were conducted," Newton said. "There was absolutely no reason to believe that this person posed a risk."

The church doesn't believe any of the incidents happened at CBC, or that there are any more victims.

"We must always strive to regain and maintain the dignity that the enemy seeks to steal from you and I," he said. "And we will fight for that ferociously."

The serious allegations are under investigation by the San Antonio Police Special Victims Unit. The employee had only worked there for eight months, and is now barred from the church grounds.

CBC also has trained counselors on hand for its community.