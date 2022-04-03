x
Faith

Pastor Warren Beemer with Healing Places Church San Antonio dies

Beemer, 52, was killed in a car crash in Louisiana on April 2, 2022.
Credit: Healing Place SA Facebook

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. — A local church community is mourning after Pastor Warren Beemer died in a car crash in Louisiana on Saturday. 

Beemer, 52, was a leader at Healing Places Church San Antonio and a resident of Fair Oaks Ranch. He leaves behind a wife and several children.

Authorities in Louisiana said that Beemer was traveling east on I-10 when he failed to stop and struck the rear of a tractor trailer. They said he was properly restrained, but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

A memorial service is planned for April 7 at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, and a memorial service for San Antonio is in the works.

