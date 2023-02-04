'We love coming here' | New church focuses on people with special needs

Harvest Time Ministry Church held its first service on Palm Sunday at the Thousand Oaks plaza.

SAN ANTONIO — A nonprofit that’s helped hundreds of people with disabilities develop confidence and careers is expanding its reach.

On Palm Sunday, the Texas Foundation of Hope ushered in a new church.

While Edward Diaz eagerly welcomes everyone in the community, his services at Harvest Time Ministry Church uniquely focus on people with special needs.

“My heart has always been for people with special needs since I was a little boy,” he said.

Pastor Eddie has lived a life of service; to his family, community, country, and God.

The U.S. Army veteran spent two tours in Vietnam. He says he was wounded both times. Those experiences have stayed with him.

“The first Christmas I was there, we had kids that had come in to sing Christmas carols for us,” he said. “The truck they were in hit a landmine, so yes, that impacted me.”

After 28 years of putting his country first, Pastor Eddie is still giving back.

When his daughter informed him the Texas Foundation of Hope needed someone to lead a bible study, Pastor Eddie volunteered. He’s spent the past 15 years ministering to people with special needs.

“There are scriptures that I have to explain,” said Pastor Eddie, “but they understand the word about Jesus.”

Lauren Stephens is the reason behind the Texas Foundation of Hope. Her mother, Beatrice Stephens, founded the nonprofit to bring adults with special needs together. They create bracelets, crosses and more. Proceeds from the merchandise and private donations fund the mission to improve the quality of life for so many people in our community.

Lauren is thrilled to volunteer and worship on Sundays at Harvest Time Ministry.

“We love coming here every single day, and [we love] church,” Lauren said.

Pastor Eddie’s first message was one of triumph.

“It’s about victory over problems,” he said. “The victory that we get over the problems we go through. A lot of these kids here - I call them my kids - they all have obstacles. But with prayer and determination, they can overcome anything. I want the community to know we are also here for them.”

The church is looking for band members and prayer warriors. To learn more, call 210-265-3351.