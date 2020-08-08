San Antonians invited to Max Lucado-led event 'Pray SA' to unite in 'unprecedented times'

The event won't have sermons, and will be open to Texans of all faiths.

SAN ANTONIO — During uncertain times, an event called "Pray SA" is giving an opportunity for people in San Antonio to park and pray.

Pray SA will be held at the Freeman Coliseum parking lot on August 9 and 16 at 7 p.m. Max Lucado, a world-renowned pastor, teamed up with local organizations to host the event with the goal of gathering San Antonians to pray for healing in the Alamo City and across the world.

The event is open to people of all faiths.

“There’s so much struggle right now. Worry, weariness and woundedness, from everything from the pandemic about fears of the economy to racism. It’s a really, really tough time,” Lucado said. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions. A group of us felt it was really right, really appropriate to gather for prayer and to invite as many people to come."

“The big thing is we have an opportunity to repent, to really walk in humility and give God an opportunity to heal our wounds and bridge that divisive gap,” added Dorian Williams, pastor of Texas Christian Fellowship Church.

Lucado said there will not be sermons; the services will only include music and prayers. People who attend the services will be required to follow social distancing measures. Masks are required and cars will be parked every other space in the parking lot. All cars must pre-register at praysa.org.