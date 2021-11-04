Huntleigh Park Baptist Church destroyed by fire, but members are hopeful for the future

Pastor Johnnie Guyton says God never sleeps and will take care of the congregation during this time, like always.

SAN ANTONIO — Members of Huntleigh Park Baptist Church gathered together in faith Sunday morning, worshipping as they have during the pandemic, remotely.

It’s something that will, no doubt, continue on into the future because their brick and mortar sanctuary was consumed by fire late Friday night.

What the fire didn’t destroy, heavy equipment did early Saturday morning.

First responders said the danger of structural collapse was just too great.

Tax records say the church was built in 1960, neighbors say its graceful A-frame construction was a local landmark and a refuge for generations of faithful.

Blackened, broken bricks are scattered on the ground where walls once stood at 4638 East Houston.

Huntleigh Park Baptist Church rebuilding after devastating fire 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Busted beams pierce the sky at the old church, but what looks like shattered dreams are a window to the future. Pastor Johnnie Guyton says God never sleeps and will take care of the congregation during this time, like always.

The heat was so intense, very few items could be saved.

The building featured burglar bars all around. There has been no ruling on a cause for the fire, in a building that they believe was unoccupied at the time.

When the rooftop lays atop the foundation? There’s nowhere to go but up.

Daylight streams through what used to be a gathering place for the congregation, revealing a withering before what they say will be a rebirth.