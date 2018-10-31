SAN ANTONIO — Community members gathered on Tuesday evening for a memorial service at Temple Beth-El to honor the 11 victims killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting over the weekend.

People of all faiths filled the local synagogue for the service, paying their respects and standing united.

Ronit Sherwin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, said faith leaders in the community have shown an outpouring of support to the Jewish community, letting them know that they are not alone.

"Since this week is the one-year anniversary of the tragedy that happened at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, you know people feel anxious. People feel scared," Sherwin said. "I think creating an opportunity like this for people to come together to feel some comfort in the presence of each other is really what people want."

Sherwin said that, in the wake of the tragedy, all local synagogues and community centers have reviewed security measures that have been in place for years.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and SAPD Chief William McManus were also in attendance Tuesday night.

