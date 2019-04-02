SAN ANTONIO — The counselor who helps Catholics deal with sex abuse cases said calls for help have been increasing for months.

Steve Martinez, who heads the local Office of Victim Assistance and Safe Environment for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, said, “This whole year, everything has been skyrocketing quite a bit, especially since we had the scandal in Pennsylvania.”

Martinez said, “With all these reports coming out, people are angry, people are upset. I'm angry and I'm upset. It's ugly to know our church has done this much harm." Martinez said they are ready to do whatever they can for anyone who is hurting after last week's massive revelation of clergy sex abuse cases.

"It's constantly growing. We get calls, people angry, people seeking assistance and it's just trying to do as much as we can to help those who call,” Martinez said.

In a peaceful park, Martinez reflected on his ministry, helping those who have been hurt by people who took vows to help. "Right now, we're sitting in a park and there's children around, and you hear these children, and I have children, and I think I would hate it if they got hurt and there was no one there to help them."

Martinez said he knows the idea of reaching out for help is frightening for those with long-buried secrets.

“One thing I always want people to know is that healing takes time. We get individuals who were abused when they were 10, and they're calling on me at age 40, age 50, so they've been living with this for you know, 30 or 40 years. So, you know, healing isn't going to happen overnight,” Martinez said.

Martinez said for people who have waited years to seek help, the pursuit of justice is painful.

“Sadly, for some individuals who contact me, the person who abused them is deceased. So they don't get that justice for that, to be able to get that person. So they can yell. They can curse. I've been cursed at. I've been yelled at. I've been threatened. It all happens, but I sit there and I listen and that's what a lot of people want, is someone that can listen to them,” Martinez said. Martinez said he has encountered many cases involving victims who had trouble finding someone to believe their stories.

“These survivors want someone to believe them, someone to listen and to be there for them,” Martinez said. Martinez said the process of healing starts with a phone call.

"I don't need all the ugly details, or dirty details. I just want to know who, what, when, where."

Martinez said his response is simple. “First of all, I apologize, on behalf of the Archdiocese, on behalf of the Catholic Church and then I ask what I can do to help.” From there, he said, they provide whatever kind of counseling or therapy is needed.

“Everyone is different, so we can't have a cookie cutter mold to helping an individual, because what may work for this individual isn't going to work for the next individual," Martinez said.

Martinez said an investigation is launched with every allegation. The District Attorney’s office is notified. And independent investigator is assigned to the case and every effort is made to provide victims with the resources they need to heal, and to assure their concerns are handled confidentially.

Martinez said the goal is never to get a victim to return to the church, but rather to recover, and to that end, they have been offering services since 2003.

“We offer spiritual counseling, individual counseling and group therapy. We have a support group here in town called the Maria Goretti Network that provides a support system that is survivor-led and completely independent of the church,” Martinez said.

Martinez said with effort, healing is possible.

“I definitely want people to know that there is hope out there. There is someone that can sit there and listen to you and there is healing. It's a journey. It does take time. But you can get to where you want to be," Martinez said. Martinez said if the hurt is too deep, they will even hook victims up with counseling outside the church.

“They don't trust us. They don't like talking to me. I go, ‘Okay, I'll find someone that can help you.' The goal is healing, so whoever you get it from, that's perfect by me. The goal is for you to get better.’” Martinez said.

"We cannot erase what happened. No matter what I say, no matter what I do, there's no magic pills that's going to take that away, but I can hopefully make it a distant memory," Martinez said, adding “At the end of the process you see them, they are a changed individual and they're grateful that we're there to help them, to guide them through this process.”

For more information about victim assistance, visit the Archdiocese's website.