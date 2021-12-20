Coronavirus protocols not part of Christmas services despite rise in cases, says local pastor

Fr. Pat O'Brien said they're trusting parishioners of St. Pius X Catholic Church to make the right call for their own health.

SAN ANTONIO — The number of coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Bexar County as variants delta and omicron continue to linger ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Despite the increase, church leaders at St. Pius X Catholic Church expect church to carry on as usual when they host mass with hundreds in attendance this week.

"We're going to trust people and we're going to keep going. We've been really fortunate as we have not been the source of the spread, and have a good track record," said Fr. Pat O'Brien.

O'Brien said church leaders will not be enforcing social distancing, limited capacity or masking up for the services they have scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, he is encouraging parishioners to get the jab.

"We are asking people to get vaccinated and if you're vaccinated you don't need wear a mask. If you haven't been vaccinated, please wear a mask but we are not checking cards," said O'Brien.

What people won't see is the sanitation going on during and between services.

"We have vital oxide being sprayed on a regular basis through here. We have four industrial grade HEPA filters running in the background all day long to clear out anything that might be there," he said.

For anyone still uncomfortable with the idea of attending in person services, O'Brien said they offer a livestream of church online. Yet, he hopes those virtual attendees will reconsider.