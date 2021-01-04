Archbishop Garcia-Siller excited for Easter weekend but one San Antonio doctor expresses some safety concerns

Archbishop Garcia-Siller says he recognizes we are still in the middle of a pandemic so precautions will be taken.

SAN ANTONIO — As Easter weekend approaches, many San Antonio churches will be opening their doors to families wanting to worship.

“I can see in them already the excitement to lead the communities this weekend,” San Antonio

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller is talking about the priests within the San Antonio Archdiocese.

“People are excited, people are looking forward to it, people have been longing for it,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said

UT Health San Antonio Professor Dr. Fred Campbell says just because the doors are opening, doesn’t mean it’s best to walk through them just yet.

“As a member of a local faith community I really look forward to a time where we can have open services again having said that at the present time there’s no guarantee that any congregational worship is completely safe,” Dr. Campbell said.

“We don’t want people to get sick,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said

For starters he says there will be single-file lines to get inside, and masks will be required for adults who enter the church. Families will be able to sit together, but he says social distancing will be cut from six feet to three feet.

“We sanitize every time before we start another service,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said

Dr. Campbell says anyone who may want to worship this weekend but are considered high risk, or still have safety concerns should consider other options.

“Outside services, particularly drive-in services would be considered the safest way of worshipping,” Dr. Campbell said.

The Archbishop says anyone who shows up will be welcomed with love and opened arms, and he’s excited.