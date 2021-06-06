Antioch Missionary Baptist Church back in service after shutting down during pandemic

“I think we are just overjoyed,” Pastor Kenneth Kemp said. “It’s just been a rock and roll, up and down year but we’re thankful we’re here right now.”

SAN ANTONIO — The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church congregation was in the service one more time since the coronavirus pandemic shut them down more than a year ago.

Head pastor Kenneth Kemp says with so much happening the past year, it felt great to be back in the Sanctuary.

“I think we are just overjoyed,” Pastor Kemp said. “It’s just been a rock and roll, up and down year but we’re thankful we’re here right now.”

Not only were they celebrating their first time back as a group, but they’re also celebrating 86 years of being a community pillar.

Before services started members were able to enjoys games, prizes, and food before heading inside to worship

“We’re really overwhelmed at being able to see everyone. To see that everyone has made it through. Some of us have a little extra limp in our walk but we’re still here. Some of us have lost weight, some of us have gained a little weight, but God we praise that we are here together once again,” Antioch Missionary Baptist Church member Kenyatta Munir said.

Now that they’re back, one thing they say they’ve learned over the past year is how to appreciate living in the moment.