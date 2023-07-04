Acclaimed organists to put on Marcel Dupré's 'Stations of the Cross' for Good Friday

This is the second time the group has gathered to put on the performance, as part of the Caritas Concert Series

SAN ANTONIO — A group of San Antonio’s most talented organists are getting together today in honor of Good Friday. They will be performing the "Stations of the Cross" at Chapel of the Incarnate Word. The performance is part of their Caritas Concerts series.

For those who practice, Good Friday is a day of reflection.

"It's the part of the crucifixion narrative is a vital element of the Christian faith," Dr. David Heller, a professor of music and university organist at Trinity University.

The day features prayer and vigil services, plays, and fasting

And at the Chapel of the Incarnate word, music and poetry:

"There will be a performance of marcel Dupré's Stations of the Cross," Heller said.

There will be 14 acclaimed organists performing the musical settings by Dupré, for whom Heller considered one of the greatest organists of the 20th century.

"The stations of the cross were originally improvised, I believe in 1932. It was in the early 1930s and was published shortly thereafter," Heller said.

To accompany the music, the Sisters of the Convent will read poetry by the French poet, Paul Claudel.

"It really gives the listener a full understanding of what is embodied in a very different way than if you were to simply look at a station of the cross and observe it where you're hearing actual texts," Heller said.

Local organist Mary Ann Winden had the idea for the event last year, bringing together Dr. Heller and 13 other acclaimed and local organists.

"Because of the success of last year, it was decided that we should do this again," Heller said

Heller hopes the performance will provide listeners with the opportunity to strengthen their faith.

There is also something that instills a sense of awe, a sense of something greater than who you are as a human being," Heller said.

The performance will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word.