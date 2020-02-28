SAN ANTONIO — As coronavirus fears grow across the country, face masks are flying off the shelves and prices are surging online. The demand is booming—despite officials with the Centers for Disease Control insisting that those who are healthy don't need to wear them.

Still, we were curious. With Amazon largely selling out of face masks, would we be able to find them in San Antonio stories amid the coronavirus outbreak? KENS 5's Jordan Foster went out on the town to see...and his mission took him to a few stops.

Watch the below video for more.