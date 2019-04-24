If you are running low on any emergency preparation supplies, this weekend is the time to resupply.

April 27 to 29 marks the Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday.

According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

Here is what qualifies as tax-free this weekend:

Less than $3,000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, six-volt or nine-volt) Can openers (nonelectric) Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage (nonelectric) Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products (reusable and artificial) Light sources (portable and self-powered, including battery-operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios (portable and self-powered, including battery-operated; includes two-way and weather band radios) Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



This is what does not qualify for a tax exemption this weekend: