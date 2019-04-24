If you are running low on any emergency preparation supplies, this weekend is the time to resupply.
April 27 to 29 marks the Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday.
According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
Here is what qualifies as tax-free this weekend:
- Less than $3,000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, six-volt or nine-volt)
- Can openers (nonelectric)
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage (nonelectric)
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products (reusable and artificial)
- Light sources (portable and self-powered, including battery-operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios (portable and self-powered, including battery-operated; includes two-way and weather band radios)
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
This is what does not qualify for a tax exemption this weekend:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies