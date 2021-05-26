Edison HS students' are finalists in national art contest creating custom Vans

The Vans High School Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design .

SAN ANTONIO — Edison High School students are finalists for the twelfth annual Vans Custom Culture competition.

"Taking inspiration from downtown San Antonio, students Fernanda and Rogelio took on the Hometown Pride theme, beautifully executed on the two pairs of Van's slip-on shoes," the San Antonio Independent School District says.

The Vans High School Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing art education budgets, the press release says.

Over 1,000 schools across the country entered and were asked to use Vans as their canvas and apply their creativity to Vans footwear, using the themes “Hometown Pride” and “Head in the Clouds."

Fernanda and Rogelio's very Fiesta design features conchas and The Alamo:

The competition is giving students a chance to win $50,000 to benefit their school’s art program.

Finalists:

Cedar Hill High School – Cedar Hill, TX

Edison High School – San Antonio, TX

Fontainebleau High School – Mandeville, LA

Secaucus High School – Secaucus, NJ

Temple City High School – Temple City, CA

For more information about the competition, click here. The winner is expected to be announced in the coming days.