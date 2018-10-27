In the month of October, it's not uncommon to find ghosts and goblins as part of neighborhood decorations, but it's a bit early for reindeer and Santa Claus.

Pastor Steve Gross' home is hard to miss. Neighbors on his street stop to awe in amazement at the early Christmas decor, which leads them right into his inspiring story.

"Seven years ago, we moved to Boerne to build a church," he said. "The same week that we were approved for the loan, low and behold, I have throat cancer."

After saving up for nearly a decade with his faithful Kendall County Cowboy congregation, the shocking news of Pastor Gross' diagnosis left everyone at a standstill with newly purchased land but still no building.

Pastor Gross has pressed through 38 days of challenging treatments, which eventually brought him to an emotional low.

"We went to Lowe’s to do some shopping, and he beelined for the Christmas decorations," said Terry Gross, Steve's wife. "I hadn't seen a look like that in his eye in quite some time."

She told their daughter, who took it upon herself to invite the entire church into what happened next. Pastor Steve arrived home from another brutal treatment to find his entire yard filled with decorations of his favorite holiday.

And that wasn't all.

He opened his door and found a six-foot-tall Santa Claus with streamers, stockings, and nativity scenes all set up secretly by his church.

"I don't think I had seen him smile in four months," Terry said. "Then he broke down and started crying!"

Pastor Steve was encouraged to keep pressing through and commit to finishing his final four treatments. This act of kindness was just the encouragement he needed to jump back into the saddle and fight for his church.

"God called us to build a church, and we're going to build a church,” he said.

Kendall County Cowboy Church has been meeting in an open pavilion in Comfort, TX, weathering the elements to protect their fellowship. Now, they're welcoming the support of the community as they endeavor to build their new building.

"I haven't preached in three weeks," Pastor Steve said. "I'm locked and loaded to preach about Christmas and the goodness of God!"

For more information about Kendall County Cowboy Church, you can visit them on Facebook or at their official website here.

