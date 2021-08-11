Get ready for fall: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

Dunkin’s autumn array includes a mix of both new and returning menu items for all the fall feels.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here — at least at Dunkin'.

Dunkin’ will make its pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and autumn bakery treats available earlier than ever before.

The fall menu will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by Wednesday, Aug. 18, for a limited time through the fall.

This year's lineup at Dunkin' includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and returning favorite Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers and an Apple Cider Donut will also be available beginning Aug.18.

Dunkin' said through Sept. 14, all guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 while supplies last.

Dunkin' Fall Favorites

New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher

New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher

100% Guatemalan Coffee

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees

Pumpkin Donut

Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats

Pumpkin Muffin

Apple Cider Donut

Beginning Sept. 15 through Oct. 12, ten cents of every cup of 100% Guatemalan Coffee sold at Dunkin’ restaurants will benefit One Tree Planted, to support reforestation efforts in Guatemala, said Dunkin'.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.