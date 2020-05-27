Driving school swamped with calls after Gov. Abbott green-lights reopening

As drivers license offices prepare to reopen, teens hungry to get on the road head to modified driver's ed courses.

SAN ANTONIO — The noon hour at Central Park Driving School is anything but a lunch break as this business plays catch-up to six weeks' worth of work.

"Oh, we have been so busy today," Ernest Gutierrez, the driving school owner, said on Friday.

He had no idea Gov. Greg Abbott announced the openings of all driving schools until his phone wouldn't stop ringing.

"We had kids that had signed up for driver's ed and COVID-19 hit, so a lot of them were not able to get their permits. They couldn't do their drives," he said.

But now those students can get behind the wheel and, if they pass, eventually head to the DPS Drivers License Center, which is set to reopen this Friday by appointment only.

Just in time for Gutierrez's busy season.

"Summertime is when we make our money," he said. "We usually have 25 to 30 kids per class, but not this year."

Instead, this year they will be practicing social distancing and limiting in-person class size to about 10 kids per course.

Gutierrez says they will also only take one student on the road at a time rather than two.

"They have to wear their masks and they have to wear their gloves," he continued. "Everything needs to be wiped down before they go driving."

Those are just a few of the measures they take seriously, and as they slowly start to schedule out, Gutierrez is offering a piece of advice similar to one of the biggest lessons one can learn behind the wheel: Be patient.